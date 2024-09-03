Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Today's free horoscope for Tuesday 9/3/2024 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

A look at the stars can help you find your way this Tuesday. Your daily horoscope can tell you if today is good for wild risk taking.

Your free horoscope on Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Tuesday, 9/2/2024. © Arun Clarke, Unsplash Just as the moon influences the oceans, it also affects our emotions. Are you ready for a new moon in Virgo? New moons are all about setting intentions for the coming months. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: now is the time to articulate your wishes. Do you want to start journaling every morning or exercising more? The lunar energy of today can help you put these dreams into motion. All you have to do is get clear about what you desire. Your horoscope can help.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Storms can clear the air, but they also show what needs repair. It's time to talk through what's on your mind, Aries. Enjoy the feeling of lightness that comes from sharing.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You keep taking on huge projects and then going all out. No wonder you're exhausted. Look for some inspiration and rest, and you'll find a new source of creative power.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Things are pretty hectic at the moment. This bustle may have you on edge. Take some time out to find some balance, or your emotions and expectations may get out of hand.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You have to be clear about who's in charge. You're not alone in your fear of failure, Cancer. It's about time you took on a new challenge.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Slumps happen even in the best relationships. Be sensitive and considerate, and you'll find your way out. You know how to endure, but even you can run out of steam.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Everything is running smoothly, and you're on top of your to-do list. You feel good except for a few minor aches. Take your time with those new projects; success follows good preparation.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Right now, you have the chance to clear up that private matter. Be clear about what you can and cannot do. You don't want to make a promise that's impossible to keep.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Aggression won't get you where you want to go. Do what you can to relax before you react. A new flirt is trying to break through your armor. Are you ready for a new connection?

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You're more gullible than you'd like to admit. Be careful, you don't want to get deceived. It's time to work on being less wasteful. Think twice before you buy that extra thing.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Let go of your emotions and put on your thinking cap. A harmless flirt develops an explosive momentum of its own. Are you ready for excitement?

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Now isn't the time to be chatting about that work drama. Financially, things may get tight for a bit. Don't worry, this phase won't last.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20