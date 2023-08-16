Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Wednesday 8/16/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Is today a good day to relax and reflect? What kind of energy are the stars sending your way this Wednesday? The daily horoscope can help you navigate the cosmic vibes towards your destination!



Your free horoscope on Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Wednesday, 8/16/2023. © 123RF/Marcin Jucha Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: prepare to get in touch with your feelings and intuition! This Wednesday, there's a new Moon in Leo. It's time to reset your intentions and desires. You have a great chance to listen to your gut and reflect. What do you want to manifest? Let the stars guide your way to the life, love, and career of your dreams. You've got the power to fill your life with beauty. What's holding you back? Take the first step forward with the help of your daily horoscope!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You're in a romantic mood, but your partner is more into having an adventure. There's a lot to discuss now. You're disappointed in someone you've always counted on.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Your partner needs you to prove your love. You're in a great mood today and resilient to boot, use this to get things done.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Reckless action will get you into trouble. Do what you can to keep on trucking, and you'll solve those problems. Don't be overly critical.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You're really rubbing others the wrong way. Don't push your luck. You're in better shape again. Those lean times are coming to an end, allow yourself to feel relieved.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You like being alone with your thoughts. Embrace the things that soothe your soul right now. Roll yourself up in a blanket like a burrito if that's what you need. But if you want to lead, you'll have to get to work.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Your sense of duty, ability to persevere and perform is awe-inspiring. Get ready to reap the many a reward, especially a financial one. Try to keep your fickleness in check.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You're very sensitive to your partner's moods. Venus makes you extremely charming. Are you ready for hot and steamy flirting?

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

The stars have mixed up a cocktail for you. Watch out for temptation. Only go for what you really want. Allow yourself to love intensely and your life will be more fulfilling. Send the right signals, Scorpio.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Keep an overview and don't get bogged down. Don't destroy potentially beautiful moments by rushing things!

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Your calculations don't add up. You've got clear ideas about what your future should hold. Discuss your plans with good friends who can help guide you/



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

It's easy to carry out your plans and projects today. The fact that you've always got a smile to spare is special, Aquarius. You may want to get yourself into the spotlight soon.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20