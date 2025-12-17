Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, December 17, 2025

Today's horoscope for Wednesday, 12/17/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

If you don't keep an open mind, you could miss out on important opportunities. Find out what the universe has in store for you in Tuesday's daily horoscope!

Your free horoscope on Wednesday, December 17, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Wednesday, 12/17/2025. © unsplash/Anna Kolosyuk Finding inner harmony can bring peace and stability to your life, but that doesn't mean you should shun change. Turn to the stars for the courage you need to confront any obstacles and confusion. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, December 13, 2025 Every zodiac sign will face its own unique challenges and opportunities this Tuesday. Chart your own path when it comes to love, career, and health. After all, nobody else can live your life for you. The daily horoscope offers important advice as you take on the new day!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Everyone likes a bit of flattery every now and then; just make sure it is sincere. You have a charisma that nobody can resist. Be careful with your powers of seduction!

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

If you keep overtaxing your body, you will get sick or injured. Make sure you are taking time for rest. Someone is trying to give you a hint. Make sure you listen.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Your knowledge and skills are in demand. Prove yourself! A love affair could hit a snag. Make sure you are spending enough time with family and friends.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

There is a lot of turbulence in your relationship, but things will soon clear up. You have a knack for seeing things other people don't and can influence things to your own advantage.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

If you act too soon, you might regret it. Take that time to think through any major decisions before leaping. Speak out when you see someone suffering injustice.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Now is the time to moderate and control your impulses or things could get out of hand. If you don't dare to try something, you might not miss out on anything, except the potential possibilities you let pass by.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You make good points and are able to convince others of your views. Don't blow up if you feel like decisions are being made without your consultation. Think strategically about how to respond.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

A problem left unresolved now could have serious long-term consequences. Keep working towards a solution – the stars are on your side. You haven't given up on finding your dream partner and don't want to settle for less.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Think carefully about how you express criticism. Make sure to appreciate others' talents and strengths when you do. You are strong and resilient, and this will carry you through the week.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Don't bottle things up inside, whether it's your feelings for another person or your frustrations at work. Speak your mind! You will feel majorly relieved once you do.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You are finding it hard to focus and aren't feeling your 100%. That's okay! Give it your best, and don't be too hard on yourself. Don't overburden your body, and prioritize getting plenty of rest.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20