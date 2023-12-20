Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Wednesday 12/20/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Are you still chasing your goals as the year winds down? Let the daily horoscope on December 20 shine a holiday light on the best path for your journey!

Your free horoscope on Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Wednesday, 12/20/2023. © 123RF/marzolino Whether you're an Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or a Pisces, the end of the year brings it exceptional challenges and opportunities. With the Moon in the fiery sign of Aries, there's plenty of cosmic energy going around – the point is to channel in the best possible direction. The daily horoscope on December 20 has the tools you need to refocus both mind and action on the things that matter most in life. With an open heart and a spring in your step, you can achieve great things at work, in relationships, and where finances are concerned. Take courage from the universe's ever-present forces and put your foot on the gas!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

If you're taking your relationship for granted and letting things drift, you're on the wrong track. An inner urge should keep you focused and full of love – listen to the call of your heart, Aries, and spread some holiday cheer!

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Don't put others through anything you wouldn't want for yourself. The right environment has a soothing effect on your heart and mind. Treat yourself to a few days off with the whole family.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You have an open ear for your partner's worries, which is very much appreciated. As long as you address your more domineering impulses, your relationship should flourish. Singles could do with being a little gentler in their interactions.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Don't be discouraged by small setbacks. Insecurity raises the risk of carelessly putting other people down – don't give in to that impulse! Look for opportunities to compete fairly.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You'll have to get through a financial dry spell, but it's all just temporary. A fascinating new acquaintance may change your perspective, and even capture your heart.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You won't rest until you've uncovered what truly ails your partner. Still, it's important to stay sensitive. Singles have a chance to find the right person and hold on to them.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You feel a surge of vitality, both physically and mentally. Libras are ready to try out new things today, and the stars favor bold projects that can stretch into the long term.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

If you're still single, that won't be the case for much longer! Let your heart and eyes do the talking. Coupled with your charisma, that should be enough to catch someone special's eye.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 23 to December 21

You need more patience to fully realize your potential. Constant and unshakeable commitment to friendships not only lead to success, but also to personal development in all areas of life.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You're in a really adventurous mood, which doesn't necessarily suit your partner. Sometimes, worries feel worse than they should. Reach out to connections both new and old to shake off the gloom.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Your situation is not as hopeless as you think. Assert yourself! With a constellation in Venus at your back, romance could occupy more of your time than usual.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20