Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: find your inspiration in the wisdom of the stars! There's nothing you can't achieve when you're in sync with the cosmic energies that shape our thoughts and feelings. Whether you're looking for success at work, happiness in love, or the next level in finances, a dose of optimism and foresight from astrology can help you get there. Wednesday is when the full Moon in Leo can open your eyes to a world of possibilities, as well as important lessons for the future. Keep your eyes open and let the daily horoscope show you the way forward!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Feelings for someone from your past can't just be wished away. You've been far too accommodating for far too long. Get over your need to be liked and be more honest about what you need.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You'll feel the urge to be with old friends again. Do everything meticulously and keep your spending down. This isn't a favorable time for taking big financial risks.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You're taking on far too much at work, Gemini! Tensions are rising, as are expectations of you. Get back to basics and let your experience carry you through a rough patch.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Your quiet and modest character is appreciated, but you could do with showing some more ambition. You'll go through a change of mood in the presence of sensitive people.

Leo horoscope: July 23 to August 22

You are too repressed, those feelings are threatening to boil over. Create more freedom for yourself and take stock of what you truly want. You'll make a huge impression with one charming smile.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

The Moon is on your side, Virgo. That means you can glean deep insights from your past and apply them to the future. With a little more self-discipline, everything can change for the better.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Disharmony and conflicts with people around you are the immediate effects of your impulsive behavior. Learn to settle differences of opinion with tact and sensitivity. Pride will only hold you back.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Try to resist your ongoing cravings, for your health's sake. That initial high of your relationship may be clouding your image of your partner. Don't chase after a mirage!

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Being fair and trustworthy has won you plenty of admirers, as has your mix of charm and strength. You can avoid a lot of problems by resisting the need to have the last word all the time.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Approach a difficult situation calmly and don't let it unsettle you, you've got more than enough ability to deal with it. Material security and new sources of income should be your top priority.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Don't be so quick to make the obvious choice. Loosen up your sometimes rigid approach and allow the improbable to happen. You are the puppet of your own ambitions, which puts you under a lot of pressure.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20