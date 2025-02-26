Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Today's horoscope for Wednesday, 2/26/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Find your personal inspiration in the stars this Wednesday with some cosmic advice from the daily horoscope on February 25!

Your free horoscope on Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Wednesday, 2/26/2025. Whether you are an Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or a Pisces, the universe has your back. All you need to do is tap into the mysterious energies that shape our thoughts and feelings. Understanding your own desires is key towards achieving goals in matters of work, love, and fitness. Look deep inside yourself and you'll discover a wellspring of strength and ability. The constellations help to create the conditions which determine possibilities, but nothing is ever set in stone. You have the power to shape your own destiny.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

No matter how angry you are over a setback, you've got to face the facts. Look positively into the future and learn from your failures. Luck is on your side when it comes to tasks or tests.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Some tasks feel easier than usual, thanks to your good spirits and confidence. Now's a great time to work though tough stuff. Got family drama? Keep looking for a way to smooth things over.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Enjoy, cozy hours with your love await, but that doesn't mean you should slack off. You need to keep moving. Call a friend or two and enjoy some socializing!

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You still haven't learned how to let your feelings flow. The attention you've paid to details in your work is finally paying off. You are riding a wave of recognition. Celebrate your success, Cancer.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You are sending the wrong signals and your partner does not understand what you want. Conversely, you're full of confidence at work and are making a big impression with all the right people.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

What do you think would happen if you put your thoughts down on paper? Writing can make you more aware of what's important to you. You might have some real luck coming your way.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Treat yourself to something fun. You've been too serious for too long. You finally feel like you're moving forward. It's a great time to sort out old junk, both physical and mental.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Accept difficult situations, and they'll be easier to handle. Don't brush off illness lightly – take the time you need to get better. Work can take a back seat for a while.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You're irresistible today and oozing charm. Your vitality gets a boost, and you can breathe a sigh of relief. Just don't get cocky, Sagittarius. There are still challenges to face, especially at work.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

It's now or never. You are facing a life-changing turning point. Don't let anyone rush you into taking financial risks. You need to think about what to do with your hard-earned cash.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You are always there to help others with advice and support, but don't forget about your own needs. Plan your schedule carefully for today, be a little more health-conscious, and stay true to yourself if faced with important choices.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20