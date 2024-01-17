Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Today's free horoscope for Wednesday 1/17/2024 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Your free horoscope on Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Wednesday, 1/17/2024. © 123RF/adiruch Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: are you feeling a bit restless?

The waxing Moon in Aries can make some want to dive into new things without thinking. Your horoscope is here to remind you to take a few deep breaths. Every star sign can find deep wells of self-expression inside them – all it takes is reconnecting to the mysterious cosmic forces that inspire our thoughts and dreams. The stars can help you see the best path forward for your love life or career. Let the universe guide you!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

A light and lively time is starting. Have discussions, find new contacts, and flirt. Don't forget to take your vitamins and get the rest you need to stay healthy. Relaxation is also very important.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

When you're crushing, you tend to develop ridiculous expectations. Tone it down, do some thinking, and communicate your thoughts clearly!



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Don't always give your partner the cold shoulder. Show them your heart, Gemini. You'll only make progress if you give it your all.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Now it's time to call a spade a spade and face that challenge. Push through and you'll win! Professionally, you can't do more than routine work now. You're running out of steam.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You should only tackle a tricky task as part of a team. Be careful when shopping, you are into expensive luxuries and could overdo it.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You always help, which makes you especially endearing to others. Great opportunity for financial and professional projects.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

A few targeted wellness days can work wonders. You should be happy and let positivity wash over you. Use this time for reflection.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Make sure your finances are in order. You are about to make some tantalizing connections, but they can all go to waste if you act rashly.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Focus on nourishing food and moving if you aren't happy with your waistline. You love to keep all your options open, but that lack of commitment will get you in trouble.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Have a little more faith in yourself, and the clouds of your relationship and life will dissipate. Don't push too hard, give those situations time to grow.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You may need to take a beat. Take time out to relax, Aquarius. Maybe it's time to plan a real vacation. Who knows, you might even make an awesome travel acquaintance!



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20