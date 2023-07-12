Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Want to know what the stars have to say about your future? The daily horoscope has the answers to your burning questions, so dare to take a deep dive into astrology!

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Wednesday, 7/12/2023. © 123rf.com/yurumi

Is your zodiac sign one of the lucky ones this Wednesday?

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: Wednesday, July 12 is all about that self-care.

The Sun's alignment with Chiron may pull your insecurities into the foreground. Some may doubt their own abilities today, but if you tackle problems with both your heart and mind, harmony is sure to follow.

Meanwhile, the moon is in Taurus, which brings some grounding energy. Do your best to hold on to the people and things that help you relax.

Love, balance, and well-being is all around you. All it takes is knowing where to look.

