Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, August 20, 2025

The daily horoscope for August 20 can tell you whether the stars are aligned in your favor or whether trouble is on the horizon. Find out what the universe has in store for you this Wednesday!

Your free horoscope on Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Wednesday, 8/20/2025. © 123RF/Piotr Zajda Would you like to stop time to escape your problems? Even if that were possible, it wouldn't solve anything. Look deep into your soul to find answers to your burning questions. Your heart can tell you what you need to be truly happy. The daily horoscope for 20 August has important guidance for you and can help you decide where to focus your attention this Wednesday. Astrology can give you the motivation you need to face the future with determination and courage – no matter what your zodiac sign. Read on, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Working too hard can lead to burnout. Set aside more time for sleep and for your hobbies. Let yourself be guided more by your heart and than by your calculating mind.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You are on the right track when it comes to your career dreams. Stay the course! Think very carefully before spending money.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

When it comes to financial matters, don't be too impulsive. The odds aren't in your favor in a wager. Focus on boosting your immune system with vitamins and plenty of sleep. You'll need your full strength this week!

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Read up on your options before making a decision. Make sure you are getting the best deal. Your romantic sensibilities feed your creativity.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Things aren't going your way when it comes to money matters. To avoid misunderstandings and trouble in the future, make sure to express your thoughts and wishes clearly.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Put the greater good above your own passing desires. Don't just focus on the mistakes of others, but also recognize your own weaknesses. Taking responsibility is a sign of strength.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Clear out your schedule. If you have too many appointments, you will not be able to get everything done. Stand up for your convictions with confidence. This will help you advance your career.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Try to dial down the tension. You aren't up to any great strain at the moment. Recharge your batteries by enjoying the nature's beauty or spending quality with your sweetheart.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You look confident, and your performance is convincing. Watch out, there is someone who wants to block your path to success.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

It's okay to treat yourself on a shopping trip. Before you sign a contract, think carefully about your plans. You don't want to get locked into anything that will hold you back.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You are in top condition! You have the energy and strength needed to achieve your goals. Don't cling so much, or you'll crush your partner.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20