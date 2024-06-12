Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, June 12, 2024

Today's free horoscope for Wednesday 6/12/2024 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

With the Moon in Leo, it's time to let loose your inner animal and rely on gut instincts to guide towards goals in love, career, and health. If a challenge in life seems insurmountable, remember that you have the inner resources to overcome any obstacles as long as you set your mind to it. Confidence is the name of the game, and astrology can help you rediscover the strength to push through sticking points into a better tomorrow!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

There's an opportunity to fix your relationship today. Love is in the air and you will rediscover what makes you happy. Make the most of every second you have with your partner.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You keep asking yourself the same questions without noticing the answers right in front of you. Listen to that inner voice and let go of old problems that are no longer relevant.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Getting over a tricky situation will depend on your maturity and composure. The day will not go off without a hitch at work. Don't be naïve and recognize when caution is called for.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

If you have to make important decisions, you'll need support from trusted people. Lashing out is an unproductive way of distracting yourself from your insecurity.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You have a way about you that draws attention. Everyone wants to be near you and draws inspiration from your attitude. You've got the Midas touch at work and feel that any task is fun.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Stay on the lookout – something is brewing in your love life. Don't wait for a special impetus to become active, your health needs a boost now.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Don't worry about people gossiping behind your back. It's not your problem. You're facing challenges from all sides, but that's a good thing.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Only a change in attitude will open the heart of your disappointed partner. Unfortunately, not everyone in your circle of close friends is pulling in the same direction.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

If an offer sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Quiet spots filled with the sounds of nature are where you feel most comfortable. Relax as often as you can.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

There may be a little friction at home. After a tense moment at work, you think your colleagues are overreacting. Try to see things from a different perspective.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Your composure and positive nature are fuel for the whole team. Single Aquariuses should take advantage of any opportunity to flirt.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20