Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Whether you're single or in a committed relationship, love is about personal growth and learning to compromise. Venus' movements shape our emotional moods, and with the help of astrology, every zodiac sign can tap into some cosmic support in their quest for romantic harmony. Those who have learned the right lessons from the past can shape their actively future. Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn, Sagittarius, Scorpio, Libra, Virgo, Leo, Cancer, Gemini, Taurus, Aries: you're the master of your own fate!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Don't take your partner's moodiness personally, they're just under a lot of pressure. Help them shake off the stress! Think about what you can contribute to a more harmonious home.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Go out, have a good time and simply strip away the bad influences. Your body and soul will thank you for it. You radiate calm and serenity. Everyone benefits from your presence.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You're looking for more intense experiences in your relationships. Some may even take a romantic turn if you're open to it. You don't depend on recognition at work, just keep plugging on and success will follow.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

The need to withdraw can be overwhelming, but you must resist it. You seek protection and security from people who understand you. Ask for help and you shall receive it.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Your career is at a bit of a crossroad. All that counts now is truly understanding what you want. You've been enjoying life a bit too much on your own, which is causing tensions with your partner.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Couples experience security in intimate togetherness. With a generous outlook on life, you emphasize the positives and overlook the bad things. That makes you very popular.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Your charisma is certainly attracting some interest. What do you really want in love, Libra? Your closed-mindedness at work is holding you back. Listen more, talk less.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Romantic desire needs variety. Don't let things get stale, put more effort into keeping it fresh. Focus is required at work, be particularly attentive to the finer details of a project.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You are too quick to put your own needs aside whenever they clash with someone else's. This isn't sustainable. At work, you can reach new heights by putting aside your pride.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Tense cosmic aspects herald storm clouds that can only pass if you don't react too impatiently. Work on your patience and be careful not to create unnecessary conflicts at home.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Show your willingness to talk things out in your relationship, especially if there's something important to clarify. There are plenty of sparks between you and a certain someone, but do you really want to play with fire?

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20