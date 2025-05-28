Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Today's horoscope for Wednesday, 5/28/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Take heart from the guiding light of your daily horoscope on May 28 and find out how to reach your goals in love, career, and health this Wednesday!

Your free horoscope on Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Tuesday, 5/27/2025. © 123RF / nomadsoul1 Whether you're an Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or a Pisces, a unique connection to the universe's mysterious influence can help open the door to true self-knowledge. Whatever the future holds, approach it with a balanced attitude, in which both heart and head play their respective roles. Astrology is your guide to more harmony in love, better chances of progress at work, and improved resilience in health. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, May 25, 2025 Look to the stars for inspiration and put their wisdom into practice!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

One incident may lead you to question your career choices, but it's important to resist overreacting. Sensitivity and tact are very important, so don't try to bulldoze your way through perceived obstacles.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You need a clear head to give financial problems the attention they deserve. Get good professional advice before taking risks. You'll have to put in more effort than usual at work today.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You're better off acting spontaneously and not pondering every decision for a long time. Slow-moving planets favor your approach. You are by no means alone and should bury your fears.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

It was worth the wait! Your relationship is thriving. Keep doing what you're doing. The conviction that you can master any difficulties will help you overcome your doubts.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

With lightning-quick wit and a captivating charm, you'll win many admirers. Some may even develop into more than just a flirt. If you always insist on your point of view, you won't get anywhere in your career.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

A little spontaneity in your love life will go a long way to opening up new possibilities. Think about whether your constant involvement in your friends' problems is helping anyone.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You shouldn't always let yourself get carried away – with the good or the bad. Stick to your plan and don't waver at the firs sign of adversity. A burst of uplifting solar energy will help keep you on track.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You gain trust with your calm and reliable attitude. At the same time, a mix of easy charm and humor makes you very attractive at the moment. Venus isn't necessarily on your side, though, so take care when it comes to romantic entanglements.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Someone will let you in on a plan that makes you uncomfortable. Don't get involved in anything that goes against your deeply held beliefs. You are highly valued for your emotional warmth and compassion.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Think long and hard before taking the plunge with a deal that sounds a little bit too promising. Tiredness affects your ability to think clearly, and you're also overly irritable today.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

If you value yourself, you don't have to prove anything to others. You still have reserves of strength where others have long since thrown in the towel. Today you can prove that once again.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20