Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, October 1, 2025

Today's horoscope for Wednesday, 10/1/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Whether you're facing stormy waters at the start of a new month or it's all plain sailing, the daily horoscope for October 1 can help you chart the course to a better future!

Your free horoscope on Wednesday, October 1, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Wednesday, 10/1/2025. © 123RF/kazuend Let go of what's dragging you down and pick up positive energy from everyday life: that's what astrology teaches every zodiac sign to do. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius or Pisces: the stars often speak to us in mysterious ways. All it takes for you to understand their language is an open heart and the ability to listen. A new month brings plenty of opportunities to reassess plans in love, career, and health.

Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, September 28, 2025 Be brave enough to make necessary changes while also maintaining the self-belief to carry on chasing your goals. The daily horoscope can get you started on the right foot in October!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You have to do more at work if you're truly looking for progress. If you feel out of breath, introduce some order to your personal life. New doors will open for you in love.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Unity makes everyone strong, so stop trying to go it alone. You won't be short of romantic adventures. Singles have the opportunity to make the most of their natural charm.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You make too many compromises for the sake of avoiding conflict. Don't be afraid to live the way you actually want to. With calmness and positivity, assert your own needs.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Stick to situations in which you feel really safe and comfortable today. You're interested in harmony and a sense of community. That can be an asset in your professional life too.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Things will work out much better for you if you think positive thoughts and overlook the defects of those around you. A little more sleep and a lot more focus on your nutrition will fix those physical ailments.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

If you're honest and willing to talk, you could rejuvenate your relationship. Luxury is particularly attractive to you at the moment. Let yourself be pampered, but don't overdo the spending.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

By acknowledging the needs of others, you will also get to know yourself better. You're healthy and fit, which shows in everything you do. Put all your energy into the things that truly matter to you.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You've reached the limit of your resilience, now it's time to take a step back. It's nothing to be embarrassed about, Scorpio. Address those long-standing issues and work on creating a better environment for youself.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Don't take a superficial view of people's opinions. Perfect performance isn't everything. Sometimes a little effort will get you where you want to go, and nobody can give 100% all the time.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You are much more irritable than usual. Try to keep your emotions under control, especially at work. You have a lot of credit in the bank, but it could all go to waste if you just lash out.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Avoid being too impulsive in business, you can't afford to take huge risks today. You also have plenty of things to fix in your personal life at the moment, so don't take on even more tasks at work.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20