Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, September 3, 2025

Your free horoscope on Wednesday, September 3, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 9/1/2025. © unsplash/April Pethybridge Astrology is all about the picture. Focusing on a comprehensive whole as opposed to its constituent parts, while not ignoring the details, is clarifying no matter what you're attempting to achieve in life.

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: time to take a step back and figure out your heart's true desire. Are you heading in the right direction at work? Does your relationship need some tweaking? What about your current fitness and nutrition regime? Reassessing is not a sign of weakness – it's an opportunity for growth. Let the daily horoscope help you make the decisions that will shape your near-term future. Nothing is set in stone and everything is possible!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Remember previous mistakes – and overcommitments – before you enter into a new love affair. You can always learn from the past. Ask the advice of a good friend or someone you trust.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Don't cause conflict by unloading all your frustrations on loved ones. Instead of swallowing your frustration or letting it blow up, communicate clearly and be open to help today.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You can rely on your partner without any reservations. If you're still aiming for more at work, this is the time to go all in. You have the power and energy to deal with new challenges, Gemini.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Shyness or false modesty have brought you nowhere. Put yourself forward, Cancer, and show them what you're truly made of. You can go so much farther than think with a bit of courage.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

All the right people have confidence in you and your financial acumen. Don't disappoint them by becoming complacent or excessively impulsive. Regular exercise will help you manage that surplus energy.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

The planets are inspiring new ways of thinking. Creativity abounds, and you can use it to solve problems both in your personal and professional life. Don't become a lone wolf, though!

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Allow yourself plenty of rest in between stressful tasks today. You can only really let off steam later. Your friends and family appreciate your direct manner because they know where you stand, but sometimes you can go overboard.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Only when you allow yourself to open can your partner begin to fully trust you. Someone is making an effort to support your plans at work. Don't be dismissive or arrogant in your response.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You have something serene and calm about you, which makes you interesting and quite attractive. Singles are under a good star. Boost your immune system with some healthy eating and plenty of hydration.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Staying active and sporty if good for both body and soul. You're part of a team, but you don't always act like it. Prepare for some uncomfortable conversations if you continue to ignore others' needs.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Ups and downs in your health make long-term planning difficult, but they don't take a lot to solve. Be more mindful of your body's limits and prioritize proper recovery over work commitments.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20