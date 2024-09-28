Today's horoscope: Free horoscope for Saturday, September 28, 2024

Today's horoscope for Saturday 9/28/2024 - Daily Horoscope for every star ⭐ sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Everyone wants harmony and happiness in life. Read on for your free daily horoscope this Saturday to find out how the stars will align for your zodiac sign. Will you overcome obstacles and recognize opportunities?

Your free horoscope on Saturday, September 28, 2024

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 9/27/2024.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Your loved one is committed to you, but you are attracted to someone else. Don't lose focus on what's most important to you, and look ahead.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Someone awakens an instinct in you, but only make promises you can keep. Don't ignore your intuition when it strikes you like lightning. Take enough time to examine things carefully.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

A restart with an old acquaintance presents itself today. Using all your strength and energy to do a good job will score you points, especially with your superiors.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You can put a lot of things into motion at the moment, but you should still conserve your strength. Tomorrow is another day. Don't allow anything to be loaded onto you that doesn't concern you. Take care of yourself now.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You have mixed feelings about a debate that arises. You can tell whether your opinion is popular by the reaction of the people around you. Don't just blaze your own path without considering the thoughts of others.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

The reactions that you trigger in others are getting to you. It can't be that you always live according to your rules and standards. Let up a little bit, and give others some slack, too.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Now is a favorable time for communication with your fellow human beings and new contacts. Use the pressure building up inside you for good. Now is the time to use that adrenaline to gain knowledge and broaden your horizons through study and travel.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Stay in control and continue on your path. Be careful where you step. If you focus too much on distant goals, it is all too easy to stumble over things that are close at hand.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You need to get out, a change of scenery and pace will do you good. A financial boost awaits you, take the opportunity!

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Gentle movements relieve pain and noticeably improve your mood. You can finally fulfill a long-cherished wish as your finances are getting in order. Don't take it for granted.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20