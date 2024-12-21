Winter fashion horoscope: The hottest 2024 trend for your zodiac sign

Your winter fashion horoscope will guide you to the hot look you crave according to your zodiac sign. Don't let the cold weather dampen your style.

The weather outside is frightful, but the fashion is delightful. Your winter fashion horoscope will guide you to the hot look you crave according to your zodiac sign.

Winter might be cold, but you can stun by wearing the hottest trends of the 2024 season. Cold weather means it's time to bust out the scarves, hats, and coolest looks of the season. Winter is all about wearing and posing in bold and bundled everyday looks. The runway this winter season has run into the streets. Think white button down dress shirts, to well cut wool trousers, and touchable fabrics. Colorwise, winter calls for strong style choices and something that gleams. A metallic or sequined piece to brighten up the winter chill is always a good idea, but this year, red, and buttery yellow are also sure to wow. Let the stars help you figure out how to best go with the trends this winter and put together a look that is hot enough to melt ice and just right for your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Long black coat

There's nothing bolder than a black coat that's so long it threatens to get caught up in the muck of the street. You want to turn heads and ruffle feathers, so slide on those coat tails that billow out behind you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Tailored trousers

You love a mix of work and pleasure in almost every situation, and of course in fashion. Plus, finding luxury in the daily grind is your thing. A good pair of fitted wool trousers is sure to make your confidence shine.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Statement studs

Winter season is party season. Keep your accessories simple by going for a statement stud earring. Get something cheeky for the office party and glam for the art opening. You'll get the attention you crave, Gemini, with a strong, staple earring that's versatile. It will help you do your social butterfly thing.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Silver

Reflection is your jam as a deep feeling water sign. Plus, when you're feeling cheerful, you like to glisten. Don something bright and shiny, like metallic silver (think Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour dress code) and you're sure to help others see the silver lining this winter.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Butter yellow hues

You're sunshine personified. Let your cheery disposition shine with your fashion picks, even when the days look gloomy. Get a gooey butter-colored get up of your dreams and slide right into that party like a queen.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Moody floral

The lack of light and the dark-colored fashion this time of year can make you feel stuck. Virgo, embrace this winter fashion trend that speaks to a flower-loving earth sign like you. A muted, moody floral piece will remind you spring is on its way and moping is for the weak. You've got things to do.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): A tiny clutch

Sometimes you love impractical things, like a purse too tiny or ornate to fit what you need to carry. It's the romance of the silly image that draws you in, which is why this season, you're embracing the small clutch trend. Just make sure the rest of your get-up has plenty of pockets.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): A red accessory

Nothing grabs people's attention quite like the color red, and you like anything that is a subtle shout that says, "I'm here!" You want to catch people's attention, but you want to keep them wondering if they really dare talk to you. It's time to break out that bold red clutch, scarf, hat, or pair of socks.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Touchable fabric and textures

Winter is your season, and you're feeling feisty. You need something touchable, cuddly-soft or pearl-studded – and definitely alluring. Picking a texture is like an adventure, and you're so into those. Luckily, you're daring enough to pull off anything.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Oversized coat

Trench, ski, work, or puffer, you want a coat that cocoons over you. Capricorn, you want to be warm and need pockets. You've got loads to do and snow to trudge through. Stick with this fashion staple and you're sure to shine.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): White button down

A white dress shirt gives you that breezy sense of ease that you crave as an air sign. Undo the top button if you're feeling flirty. This shirt fits your mood, crisp and cold.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Wrap scarf

Fashion has finally caught up with how you deal with cold weather. The scarf or blanket wrap outfit is finally in. Pisces, just grab your favorite plaid throw from the couch, strap it on with a cute belt, and go. You don't even have to go shopping for fashion to be chic this season.