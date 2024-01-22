Aquarius Season 2024: Dates, traits, compatibility

Here's everything you need to know about those under the Aquarius sign, from their dates to their traits to compatible partners and celebrity buddies.

Welcome to the season of Aquarius. The sun moves into the constellation of Aquarius on January 20 and will stay there until February 18. Now is the time to take a deep intellectual dive into a new topic. Don't stop when you've got a cursory understanding – keep going! Embrace the strange and unique ideas that the sun's position in Aquarius brings. This air sign is meant to blow you into something exciting and new. Our horoscopes can help you make sense of this rebellious energy.

Aquarius facts

Many mistakenly believe Aquarius to be a water sign, but it's not. Aquarius is an air sign and the ninth in the zodiac. To further confuse the issue, this sign is symbolized by the water bearer, who pours out libations to humanity. Its colors are deep blue and turquoise. Though this sign can be confusing, it's got a kind of oddball wisdom.

Aquarius traits

This sign is all about higher pursuits and working with concepts bigger than oneself. Intellectual pursuits are Aquarius's thing. These freethinking and willful signs don't need to shine – rather, they want to find unique solutions and systems to help humanity. They are into concepts bigger than them! Once those born under this sign have a goal or passion, they are unwavering in their pursuit. This sign knows how to cultivate a sense of cool and draw boundaries to get the space they need. Though it's generally easy for them to see through the muddy waters of emotional situations, they aren't great at connecting to their own emotions or bodies. If they can only just figure out how to connect their heart and head, they can be unstoppable.

Aquarius compatibility

Those born under this intellectual sign love partners who share their curiosity and commitment to the world. Fellow air signs like Gemini and Libra fit well with these rebels. They can keep up with this sign's mind and accept their oddities. Aquarius is ruled by the moody planet Saturn which means this sign can be distant, and that can make getting to know them tricky. Fire signs like Leo, Aries, and Sagittarius are drawn to this kind of challenge. Water signs may be intrigued by this sign's intellect but turned off when they realize this sign doesn't always understand the power of tears. Emotionality isn't Aquarius's thing, and that may be why they don't jive with feeling earth or water signs.

Aquarius celebrities

Oprah Winfrey was born under the sign of Aquarius. © Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Aquarians are originals. They groove to the beat of their very own drum. Celebrities born under this sign aren't afraid to push boundaries and do their own things. The musician Harry Styles is a prime example of embracing the oddball energy that radiates from this constellation! Aquariuses are rebels who want the best for everyone, like celebs Oprah Winfrey and Megan Thee Stallion. They want their fans to pull themselves up with curiosity and embrace hot girl culture while they save the world.

Everything you need to know about Aquarius season 2024

Do you want to break free? Then the season of Aquarius is the time to do it. Aquarius season 2024 is all about accepting your quirks and individuality and learning to use your skills for the greater good. This can be a challenging time as limits become clear and emotions fade into logic, but your interest in community as a concept is bound to grow.