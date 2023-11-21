Sagittarius season 2023: Dates, traits, and compatibility

Here's everything you need to know about the optimistic fire sign Sagittarius and its season, from this zodiac sign's traits to its celebrity buddies.

By Jamie Grasse

Welcome to Sagittarius season 2023! Here's everything you need to know about this optimistic fire sign and its season: the dates, traits, romantic compatibility, and celebrity star sign mates.

Sagittariuses are optimistic, go getters that love fun, spontaneity and adventure. Celebrities born under this sign include (from l to r) Brad Pitt, Billie Eilish, Britney Spears, and Taylor Swift. © Collage: 123rf/allexxandar & Michael Tran / AFP &Jason Hanna / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP& VALERIE MACON / AFP Happy Sag Season! The sun moves into this mutable sign on November 22 and stays there until December 21. If Scorpio season was about introspection, Sagittarius season is all about breaking out of your shell. Horoscopes Thanksgiving food horoscope: The best eats for your zodiac sign When the sun shines in this sign, it's time to embrace adventure and optimism. Those born under this sign are natural warriors and cheerleaders. The days may be getting dark outside, but this season and those born under this sign will encourage you to find the light in every situation.

Sagittarius facts

Sagittarius is the ninth sign of the zodiac, and it's a mutable fire sign, meaning standing still is not its thing. It's symbolized by the centaur, a half-man and horse figure, with a bow and arrow. Those born under this sign love quests and aim for the truth. Ruled by the planet Jupiter, going big is this sign's thing. Sagittarius' colors are like the sunset, deep purple, fiery yellow, and red.

Sagittarius traits

As a fire sign with an affinity for movement, those born under Sagittarius are all about galloping off on adventures, working on multiple projects, and shouting battle cries. But unlike other more intense and steadfast fire signs like Aries, they tend to see the humor and lightness in most situations. Sags have an intellectual side and seek the answers to life's questions with a curious, optimistic intensity. They love to have fun and to encourage everyone around them. They're some of the best motivators out there. On the flip side, this sign doesn't always consider the effect their actions have on others. They mean well, but can get themselves into trouble with their rash activity, and sometimes think about the impact they have as an afterthought.

Sagittarius compatibility

If you're looking for a fast-paced lover who is always up for trying new things and going on an adventure too, then this sign is the right partner for you to be in a romantic relationship with. This sign is best matched with other fire signs and air signs that embrace excitement and change. Sometimes when they're caught up in the excitement of an idea, Sagittariuses can be very rash and insensitive, which is why they don't always jive with sensitive water signs like Cancer, Pisces, or Scorpio. Sags' sizzling energy and tendency to exaggerate can rub chill earth signs the wrong way.

Sagittarius celebrities

Sagittarius season encourages each of the twelve signs to embrace change and grow. This season may fill many a sign with an excitable, restless energy. Though in 2023 Sagittarius season could be a bit fraught, the planet of love is no longer in an exulted position. That could make some relationships tricky. Many a sign will have to tread carefully and make sure they think before they leap this season.