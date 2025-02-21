Happy Pisces season! Everything you need to know about this zodiac sign's moment

Welcome to Pisces season 2024! Here's everything you need to know about this compassionate water sign, from its traits to its celebrity buddies.

By Jamie Grasse

Here's everything you need to know about Pisces season 2024. It's trippy fish season! Embrace your emotions, creativity, intuition, and desire to go with the flow. Dare to trust your stars and the wisdom of horoscopes. The sun moves into the compassionate sign of Pisces on February 19 and stays there until March 20. As it's a leap year, Pisces season 2024 is one day longer, which means more time to soak everything up. Pisces season marks the end of winter and is associated with fertility. It's a great time to sow seeds for projects, goals, and your spirituality. Gather inspiration like a sponge, and allow yourself to play with wild, strange, weird, and off-kilter ideas. Here's everything you need to know about this water sign.

Pisces facts

Pisces is the twelfth and last sign of the zodiac. It's a water sign, and fittingly, its color is sea foam green. This mutable sign is symbolized by two fish swimming in different directions, bound by a cord. There's a paradox at the heart of those born under this sign: They want to move in every direction at once. They have a constant fear of missing out and can be easily bored.

Pisces traits

Pisces' superpower is that they want to go with the flow. They want to see and do it all. This sign often isn't critical while they're taking in the world around them, which can make them a bit gullible. They collect impulses, experiences, and ideas and accept them for what they are. They are like water, after all! Pisces love to feel the vibes around them. They're intuitive and drawn to mysticism or spirituality. If anyone can see your aura, it's this fish. Like all water signs, Pisces need time to reflect and recuperate on an emotional level and mull over everything they experience, as they feel very deeply. These weird fish are some of the kindest and most compassionate of the 12 zodiac signs. They are super empathetic, but this tendency to care too much can have a negative side, as they may try to help everyone in every situation. They have a hard time accepting that something is a lost cause or has reached its natural end. If Pisces don't draw boundaries, they can be easily dazed or confused. Due to their creative side, mixing fantasy and reality is their thing. All this can make this sign a bit passive and overly dreamy.

Pisces compatibility

If you want a lover to read poetry with and take deep dives into the weird beauty that is this life, Pisces is the romantic sign for you. Beware, this sign is also known to be one of the most accomplished escape artists and hard to pin down. These fish are drawn to their fellow water signs and tend to get along with Cancers and Scorpios swimmingly. Pisces also match well with earth signs as they are both service-oriented signs that care deeply for others. Fire and air signs may be pulled in by Pisces' kindness, but love won't flourish unless they are willing to make some compromises.

Pisces celebrities

Justin Bieber is a Pisces who knows how to put on a show. Pisces leave impressions. They are natural artists, healers, and poets. Celebrities born under this sign don't just entertain; they wow. Rihanna, Justin Bieber, and Olivia Rodrigo are just a few popular Pisces, and these three musicians know how to put on a show. Actors Millie Bobby Brown, Dakota Fanning, and John Travolta are also trippy fish. Those born under this sign know how to inspire your dreams and send visions. They also know how to stand up for a cause. Think Drew Barrymore and Elliot Page.

Everything you need to know about Pisces season 2024

This year, Pisces season boasts an extra day, which will give everyone the chance to soak up a few more experiences, feelings, and emotions. During Pisces season 2024, otherwise controlled and serious signs will be more flexible and accepting and open to doing something a little crazy. Enjoy exploring and going with the flow!