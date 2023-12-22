Capricorn season 2023-24: Dates, traits, and compatibility

Welcome to Capricorn Season! Here's everything you need to know about the confident sign of Capricorn!

By Jamie Grasse

Welcome to Capricorn season! It's time to climb mountains and go for your goals. © Collage: Erika Goldring/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP &Jason Kempin/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/via AFP &Screenshot/Instagram/TimothéeChalamet&Screenshot/Instagram/kingjames Capricorn season kicks off on December 22 and runs until January 19, 2024. Capricorn is the eighth sign of the zodiac and a cardinal one. Are you ready to show up and show off? Can you work hard and keep going? Ukraine conflict Zelensky gives stern warning about a Trump presidency's impact on Ukraine war This earth sign is all about commitments, boundaries, rules, and pushing through, and responsibility. Our horoscopes can help you make sense of the somewhat pushy energy that comes with Capricorn season. Here's everything you need to know!

Capricorn facts

Capricorn is the eighth zodiac sign. Its ruling planet is the ringed Saturn and its element is earth. Capricorns are all about doing the hard work and following through. Symbolized by the sea goat, those born under the sign can climb any mountain and drive to great depths. This sign is associated with the stable colors of brown and gray. Though these goats may seem programmed to go go go, they've got their own kind of creative and emotive side.

Capricorn traits

Capricorns are all about the slow, steady burn. © 123RF/studio3321 Capricorns are no-nonsense people, and they know how to focus on their goals. They tend to be pragmatic, but that doesn't mean they aren't creative. This sign has its own way of engaging with the tools and skills at their disposal. Saturn is the slowest planet, and Capricorns know all about delayed gratification and the slow burn. These sea goats also know how to endure, and are also stellar when it comes to the long game. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, December 21, 2023 If this loyal strong sign finds themselves off kilter they can become overly harsh, remote, and distant. Sometimes they need help opening up and being silly.

Capricorn compatibility

While Capricorns aren't known for their explosive emotions, they do know how to love and set boundaries. The best companions and lovers are their fellow earth signs, as they speak the same emotional language. Water signs can also tease out those buried feelings and make for intense connections. Fire and air signs may have great flings with Capricorns, but they're unlikely to provide the necessary stability.

Capricorn celebrities

LeBron James was born under the sign of Capricorn. © Tim Nwachukwu / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Capricorns go hard. They also know how to help others. It shouldn't be surprising that some tough athletes like LeBron James, musicians like Dolly Parton, and former first lady Michelle Obama were all born under this sign. These signs are all about forging their own way, but they have a real connection to their community and are intent on picking up others while they climb.

What do you need to know about Capricorn season 2023-24?

Capricorn season kicks off right after the winter solstice – and it's going to push you! When the Sun is in Capricorn, many will feel like if they follow the right recipe, and do the work, they will win. This season will dare you to set your goals and work towards them with all your energy. On the other side of this journey lies the recognition you crave!