Gaza civil defense reports at least 10 killed in Israeli strike on school compound

Gaza - Gaza 's civil defense agency said an Israeli strike struck a school compound in Gaza City on Saturday, killing at least 10 people.

Smoke billows from an area targeted by Israeli bombardment in the Gaza City on July 28, 2024. © Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP

"There are 10 martyrs and several wounded due to Israeli bombardment on Hamama school," agency spokesperson Mahmud Bassal told AFP.

The Israeli military confirmed the strike, claiming it had hit a Hamas command and control center located inside the compound.

Bassal said the compound was housing Palestinians displaced from their homes in Israel's ongoing assault on the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military claimed the compound was being used by Hamas militants to manufacture weapons, adding it was a "hiding place for Hamas terrorists."

The Israeli military has repeatedly accused Hamas of using civilian facilities as command and control centers or to hide their commanders and militants. The Palestinian group denies the accusation.