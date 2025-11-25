Viral Video of the Day for November 25, 2025: Little boy fully believes he turned into real tiger in hilarious TikTok!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a little boy on TikTok is stealing hearts after becoming absolutely convinced he transformed into a real-life tiger.

In the clip, the little boy gets his face painted in bright orange and black stripes, complete with a perfect tiger nose and whiskers.

But when he looks in the mirror, he freezes in disbelief – his eyes slowly lift from his painted reflection to his mom filming, as if silently asking how he suddenly became an actual wild animal.

"I just know it became the face painter's core memory," one viewer joked.

Check it out: