Viral Video of the Day for November 25, 2025: Little boy fully believes he turned into real tiger in hilarious TikTok!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little boy on TikTok is stealing hearts after becoming absolutely convinced he transformed into a real-life tiger.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the little boy gets his face painted in bright orange and black stripes, complete with a perfect tiger nose and whiskers.

But when he looks in the mirror, he freezes in disbelief – his eyes slowly lift from his painted reflection to his mom filming, as if silently asking how he suddenly became an actual wild animal.

"I just know it became the face painter's core memory," one viewer joked.

Check it out:

This little boy was convinced he turned into a real tiger after getting his face painted!
This little boy was convinced he turned into a real tiger after getting his face painted!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@pandk_browning
