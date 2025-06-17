Heavy US bombers stationed at key Indian Ocean base amid Israel-Iran conflict

Paris, France - Four US Stratofortress bombers are currently stationed at the Diego Garcia base in the Indian Ocean, according to an AFP analysis of satellite imagery, as the conflict between Israel and Iran extended to its fifth straight day.

The base, leased to the US by Britain, is one of its key military facilities in the Asia-Pacific region, and was used as a hub for long-range bombers and ships during the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The four B52H Stratofortresses, which can carry nuclear weapons or other precision-guided munitions, were spotted on a southern tarmac at Diego Garcia on Monday at 9:22 AM GMT (5:22 AM ET).

Images provided by Planet Labs indicate they arrived in mid-May.

A C-17 Globemaster III troop and cargo transport plane is also at the base, according to the AFP analysis, as well as six jets likely to be KC-135 airborne refueling tankers.

The Pentagon said Monday that it was sending "additional capabilities" to the Middle East amid an escalation of the Iran-Israel conflict, while the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz canceled a Vietnam visit to head toward the Indian Ocean, according to Marine Traffic, a ship-tracking site.