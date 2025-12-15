Israeli army to demolish dozens of residential buildings in West Bank refugee camp

Tulkarem, Palestine - The Israeli army is to demolish 25 residential buildings in the north West Bank's Nur Shams refugee camp later this week, local authorities told AFP on Monday.

A man holding a Palestinian flag stands at the entrance of the Nur Shams refugee camp, near Tulkarem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, during a protest by residents demanding the right to return to their homes, on November 18, 2025. © ZAIN JAAFAR / AFP

Abdallah Kamil, governor of the Tulkarem governorate where Nur Shams is located, told AFP he was informed of the planned demolition by the Israeli Defense Ministry body COGAT.

COGAT, which is in charge of coordinating civilian affairs in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories, did not respond to AFP's requests for comment.

Faisal Salama, head of the popular committee for Tulkarem camp, which is near Nur Shams, said the demolition order would affect 25 buildings holding up to 100 family homes.

"We were informed by the military and civil coordination that the occupation will carry out the demolition of 25 buildings on December 18, Thursday," he told AFP.

Contacted by AFP, the Israeli military said it was "looking into it."

Israel has illegally occupied the West Bank since 1967.