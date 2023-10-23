Israel-Gaza war: Bombing intensifies as third as limited aid for Palestinians trickles in

Gaza City, Gaza - Israel said Monday it had launched more than 300 strikes on the Gaza Strip within 24 hours as Palestinians reported the heaviest night of bombing since the war triggered by the October 7 Hamas attack.

Israel continued its unrelenting bombardment of Gaza, thousands of building have been reduced to rubble. © REUTERS

More than two weeks into Israel's response to the 1,400 killed in the assault, alarm has surged about the spiraling humanitarian crisis in Gaza.



More than 5,000 have been killed in Gaza, around 40% of them children, according to local authorities. Thousands of buildings have been destroyed and more than one million people displaced.

About a dozen trucks carrying desperately needed aid – the third convoy in three days – arrived inside Gaza from Egypt on Monday through Rafah, Gaza's only crossing not controlled by Israel.

UN aid chief Martin Griffiths said Sunday's delivery of food, water and medical supplies was "another small glimmer of hope for the millions of people in dire need of humanitarian aid."

"But they need more, much more."

The US, which says it brokered the entry of the aid convoys, has vowed a "continued flow" of relief goods into Gaza, where Israel has cut off most water as well as food, power, and fuel.



This has sparked warnings that soon Gaza's ambulances, hospital incubators and water desalination plants will stop functioning.