Mahmoud Khalil's detention extended ahead of first Father's Day as stars read out letter to son

Mahmoud Khalil will remain imprisoned after a federal judge denied his request to be released form ICE detention. © KENA BETANCUR / AFP

US District Judge Michael Farbiarz in New Jersey issued a preliminary injunction on Wednesday barring the government from continuing to detain Khalil on accusations that his presence in the country threatens US foreign policy interests.

The ruling followed a filing by Khalil laying out the irreparable harm he has faced and would continue to face if he remained locked up at the Central Louisiana ICE Processing Center, where he has been in custody since his March 8 warrantless arrest in New York City.

The US government had until 9:30 AM on Friday to appeal the decision, which it did not do. Instead, it argued it should be able to continue detaining Khalil over allegations he misrepresented information about himself on his greed card application – claims Khalil and his attorneys have vehemently denied.

Farbiarz decided in the government's favor Friday, enabling the Trump administration to keep Khalil in custody thousands of miles away from his wife and son.



"Mahmoud Khalil was detained in retaliation for his advocacy for Palestinian rights. The government is now using cruel, transparent delay tactics to keep him away from his wife and newborn son ahead of their first Father's Day as a family," attorney Amy Greer said in a statement.

"Instead of celebrating together, he is languishing in ICE detention as punishment for his advocacy on behalf of his fellow Palestinians. It is unjust, it is shocking, and it is disgraceful."