Michigan AG sics FBI and police on pro-Palestinian activists in violent raids

Ypsilanti, Michigan - Federal, state, and local law enforcement on Wednesday raided the homes of Palestine solidarity activists who participated in protests at the University of Michigan.

The Department of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Wednesday executed search warrants targeting pro-Palestinian university activists in Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, and Canton. © BILL PUGLIANO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The FBI and other law enforcement agencies broke into homes in Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, and Canton in what authorities have described as a vandalism probe, but which others have said is an attempt to stifle pro-Palestinian protests.

"Everyone who was raided has taken part in protest and has some relationship to the University of Michigan," Liz Jacob, an attorney representing several of the protesters, told the Detroit Free Press. "We are totally convinced that, but for their viewpoints, these students would not have been targeted."

Footage on social media showed law enforcement officers ramming through the door of a home in Ypsilanti. "No search warrant was provided," someone says in the video.

According to MLive, three people in Ypsilanti were brought out of the home in handcuffs before being released around 15 minutes later.

"These search warrants were not investigative of protest activity on the campus of the University of Michigan nor the Diag Encampment," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. "Today's search warrants are in furtherance of our investigation into multijurisdictional acts of vandalism and destruction of property including those committed against multiple homes, organizations, and businesses in multiple counties across the state."

Nessel added that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was not involved and that nobody had been arrested, though several people had been "briefly detained and released."

The Democratic AG last September announced criminal charges for 11 Palestinian human rights activists linked to University of Michigan campus protests in Ann Arbor.