US sanctions UN rights expert who called out US support for Israel's atrocities in Gaza

Washington DC - Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday announced Washington was sanctioning the United Nations special expert on the Palestinian territories, following her criticism of Washington's support for Israel's assault on Gaza .

The US has sanctioned the United Nations special expert on the Palestinian territories, Francesca Albanese, after her criticism of Washington's support for Israel's assault on Gaza. © Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

"Today I am imposing sanctions on UN Human Rights Council Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese for her illegitimate and shameful efforts to prompt (International Criminal Court) action against US and Israeli officials, companies, and executives," Rubio said on social media.

In a subsequent statement, he slammed the UN expert's strident criticism of the US and said she recommended to the ICC that arrest warrants be issued targeting Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Rubio also attacked her for "biased and malicious activities," and accused her of having "spewed unabashed antisemitism [and] support for terrorism."

He said she escalated her contempt for the US by writing "threatening letters" to several US companies, making what Rubio called unfounded accusations, and recommending the ICC pursue prosecutions of the companies and their executives.

"We will not tolerate these campaigns of political and economic warfare, which threaten our national interests and sovereignty," Rubio said.

While Albanese was appointed by the UN Human Rights Council, she does not speak on behalf of the United Nations itself. The Italy-born expert released a damning report earlier this month denouncing companies she said "profited from the Israeli economy of illegal occupation, apartheid, and now genocide" in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The classification of Israel's assault on Gaza as genocidal has been backed by numerous other human rights experts and organizations.

Since the Hamas attacks on October 7, 2023, Israel has killed well over 60,000 Palestinians – the vast majority of them civilians – although the true toll is believed to be scores higher.