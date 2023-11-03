Palestinian journalists break down on air after killing of colleague: "We can't take it anymore"

Gaza City, Gaza - A journalist working for the Palestinian Authority's TV channel was killed on Thursday in an Israeli strike on Gaza, his network reported, with colleagues breaking down live on air in response to the news.

The body of Palestine TV reporter Mohammed Abu Hattab is carried by mourners in Gaza after an Israeli airstrike killed the journalist and members of his family. © REUTERS

"Our colleague Mohammed Abu Hattab fell as a martyr along with members of his family in an Israeli bombardment against his home in Khan Yunis" in the south of the territory, broadcaster Palestine TV station said.



Medical sources at Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis said at least 11 people were killed in the strike.

His colleague Salman Al-Bashir ripped off his press vest in protest during a heart-wrenching live report, saying: "There is no international protection at all and no immunity. These shields and hats do not protect us. They are just slogans that we only wear and they do not protect any journalist at all."

"We can't take it anymore, we are exhausted. We are victims live on air," he continued, as a Palestine TV anchor broke down in tears.

Since Israel began bombarding the Gaza Strip in the wake of the October 7 Hamas attacks, hundreds of Palestinian journalists have had to flee south from Gaza City and work in fear for their lives in appalling conditions as Israeli air raids pound the territory.

At least 36 journalists have been killed, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists – 31 of them Palestinian.