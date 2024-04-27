Police detain 100 as pro-Palestinian camp cleared at Northeastern university

Boston, Massachusetts - Police detained about 100 people as they moved in to clear an encampment of pro-Palestinian protesters in response to the use of antisemitic slurs, the school said.

Pro-Palestinian protesters create a human chain around an encampment set up at Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts, on Thursday. © Joseph Prezioso / AFP

The action was taken after protesters resorting to "virulent antisemitic slurs, including 'Kill the Jews,' crossed the line," Northeastern University said in a statement on social media platform X.

The protests against Israel's war with Hamas began at Columbia University earlier this month before spreading to campuses across the country.

They have posed a major challenge to university administrators who are trying to balance campus commitments to free expression with complaints that the rallies have crossed a line.

Police have carried out large-scale arrests at universities in recent days, at times using chemical irritants and tasers to disperse demonstrators.

In its statement, Northeastern said campus police backed by local law enforcement moved in Saturday to clear "an unauthorized encampment" on the campus.

"What began as a student demonstration two days ago was infiltrated by professional organizers with no affiliation to Northeastern," the school said.

It added that detained individuals who produced a valid school ID have been released and will face disciplinary proceedings, not legal action.