Mass wedding brings hope amid destruction in Gaza: "We can return to joy again"

Khan Younis, Gaza - The couples walked hand in hand, the brides in traditional embroidered Palestinian white and red dresses adorned with red ribbons, the grooms walked beside them in black suits and ties.

Palestinian couples attend a mass wedding in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on December 2, 2025. © REUTERS

But the backdrop told a different story: dilapidated buildings, piles of concrete, and rubble – the scars of two years of Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip.

On Tuesday, 54 couples tied the knot in a mass wedding ceremony in Khan Younis in southern Gaza – a defiant celebration of life amid the wreckage of war.

"We needed a moment of happiness like this, something that could make our hearts feel alive again," said Karam Musaaed, one of the grooms.

On a red carpet laid across rubble-strewn ground, dozens of couples paraded to the beat of drums before ascending a makeshift stage.

The brides in their embroidered dresses clutched bridal bouquets containing the Palestinian colors of red, white, and green. The grooms walked beside them, waving small flags.

The collective ceremony, accompanied by traditional music and dances, drew hundreds of spectators to a city square.

Some gathered on the plaza, while others perched precariously on the ruins of surrounding buildings.