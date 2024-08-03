US to deploy more warships and fighter jets to Middle East in "defense of Israel"
Washington DC - The US will bolster its military presence in the Middle East, deploying additional warships and fighter jets to protect American personnel and defend Israel amid soaring tensions in the region, the Pentagon said Friday.
The announcement comes after Iran and its regional allies vowed retaliation for the killings of a Hamas leader in Tehran and a Hezbollah commander in Beirut, fueling fears of a broader Middle East conflict.
"The Department of Defense continues to take steps to mitigate the possibility of regional escalation by Iran or Iran's partners and proxies," deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said in a statement.
"Since the horrific Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, the Secretary of Defense has reiterated that the United States will protect our personnel and interests in the region, including our ironclad commitment to the defense of Israel."
The aircraft carrier strike group led by the USS Abraham Lincoln will replace one helmed by the USS Theodore Roosevelt in the region, Singh said.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has also ordered additional ballistic missile defense-capable cruisers and destroyers to the Middle East and areas under US European Command, as well as a new fighter squadron to the Middle East.
Israel accused of genocide and apartheid against Palestinians
Iran, Hezbollah, and other groups have been vocal in support of Palestine amid Israel's over-300-day assault.
Israel is facing mounting accusations of genocide and war crimes as the death toll in Gaza since October has reached at least 39,480 Palestinians, according to the local health ministry – although many fear the true number to be much higher.
Israel's brutal bombardment and ground invasion have left the territory's entire population vulnerable to disease and starvation, and worsened access to clean water and sanitation facilities.
The United Nations last month accused Israel of committing the crime of extermination against Palestinians.
In an ongoing case brought by South Africa, the International Court of Justice has ordered Israel to "take all measures within its power to prevent" genocidal acts in Gaza and to halt its assault on Rafah. In a separate advisory opinion, the court ruled that Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian territories is illegal and constitutes, in part, apartheid.
The International Criminal Court's top prosecutor has requested arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.
Despite calls for his arrest, Netanyahu traveled to Washington DC last month to deliver an address before Congress and meet with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. He also met with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at the latter's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
The far-right Israeli PM was met by mass protests and demands for a US arms embargo against Israel.
The US government continues to supply Israel with billions' of dollars worth of deadly weapons per year, some of which have been deployed in the destruction of Gaza.
Israeli attacks stoke tensions in Middle East
After months of aggression, tensions are reaching a boiling point after Israel killed Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut on Tuesday, a move it said was a response to deadly rocket fire last week on the annexed Golan Heights.
Hours later, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in the Iranian capital – an attack on which Israel has not yet commented.
A source close to Hezbollah told AFP that Iranian officials met in Tehran on Wednesday with representatives of the so-called "axis of resistance," a loose alliance of groups opposed to the Israeli occupation, to discuss their next steps.
"Two scenarios were discussed: a simultaneous response from Iran and its allies or a staggered response from each party," said the source, who had been briefed on the meeting, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.
In April, Iran carried out its first direct attack on Israeli soil, firing a barrage of drones and missiles after a strike blamed on Israel killed Revolutionary Guards at Tehran's consulate in Damascus. American forces helped defend Israel against the attack.
"As we have demonstrated since October and again in April, the United States' global defense is dynamic and the Department of Defense retains the capability to deploy on short notice to meet evolving national security threats," Singh said.
"The United States also remains intently focused on de-escalating tensions in the region and pushing for a ceasefire as part of a hostage deal to bring the hostages home and end the war in Gaza."
Cover photo: SAUL LOEB / AFP