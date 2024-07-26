Trump meets Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu in Florida

West Palm Beach, Florida - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gave a warm greeting to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife on Friday as the two leaders met for talks in Florida.

US President Donald Trump (l.) walks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (r.) on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, September 15, 2020. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

Trump kissed Sara Netanyahu on both cheeks, then clasped hands with the long-serving prime minister before posing for a photo with the two while giving a thumbs-up sign, a video clip posted on social media by the former president showed.

Netanyahu also posted a photo online showing him holding a hat that said "TOTAL VICTORY" – which he has vowed to achieve against Hamas in Gaza – as he stood next to Trump at the Republican's Mar-a-Lago resort.

The tone was in notable contrast to Netanyahu's meeting with presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris the previous day, in which the vice president told him to seal a Gaza peace deal and insisted that she would not be "silent" on the suffering in the Palestinian enclave.

"What has happened in Gaza over the past nine months is devastating. The images of dead children and desperate hungry people fleeing for safety, sometimes displaced for the second, third or fourth time," Harris told reporters.

Netanyahu had a notably warmer relationship with Trump than with current President Joe Biden and has clashed with the Democrat's administration on issues including civilian casualties in Gaza and the speed of US weapons deliveries to Israel.



The Israeli leader addressed a joint meeting of the US Congress this week, praising actions Trump took while president.