Joke of the Day for April 30, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is coming out on top! Here's a funny to cover your daily dose of laughs.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why isn't the roofing company making any money?
Answer: Because they only offer things on the house.
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: 123RF/edmond77 & TAG24