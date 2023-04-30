Joke of the Day for April 30, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day

Question: Why isn't the roofing company making any money?

Answer: Because they only offer things on the house.

Today's Joke of the Day is bringing down the house!  © Collage: 123RF/edmond77 & TAG24

Cover photo: Collage: 123RF/edmond77 & TAG24

