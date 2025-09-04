Boeing seeks "permanent" replacements for striking defense workers

New York, New York - Boeing is launching a recruitment drive to find "permanent" manufacturing workers to replace union employees who went on strike last month, the company said Thursday.

About 3,200 Boeing employees went on strike on August 4 after voting down a contract. © MICHAEL B. THOMAS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The company is posting job requirements for the roles and plans a job fair on September 16, Boeing vice president Dan Gillian said in an email to staff seen by AFP.

About 3,200 employees based in the midwestern states of Missouri and Illinois walked off the job on August 4 after voting down a contract.

Gillian said Boeing has maintained its pace of deliveries and testing related to new product development since the strike began, but that it was moving to the "next step in our contingency plan" due to the lack of progress on negotiations.

"We have consistently communicated we are willing to consider changes to our best and final offer that are within the current economic framework," Gillian said. "Unfortunately, the union continues to demand more of everything while also saying it has no control over what it will take to end the strike, driving the parties further apart."

The International Association of Machinists & Aerospace did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Earlier Thursday, the union said on the X social media platform that it wanted more than just "minor adjustments" to pay and benefits.