Striking Boeing defense workers respond to latest contract offer

New York, New York - Boeing workers at its St. Louis area defense factories will stay on strike after union members voted Friday to reject a new contract offer from the aviation giant.

The strike, which involves St. Louis-area Boeing defense employees, will continue. © MICHAEL B. THOMAS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The strike began on August 4, involving some 3,200 workers in Missouri and Illinois represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) District 837.

This marks the third time that workers have rejected a company offer, and Boeing said in a statement that no further talks were scheduled for now.

"Boeing's modified offer did not include a sufficient signing bonus relative to what other Boeing workers have received," the union said Friday in a statement, in which it also cited the lack of improvement in other benefits.

IAM is among the biggest unions in North America, representing some 600,000 members in aerospace, defense, shipbuilding, transportation, health care, manufacturing, and other industries.

Products produced at Boeing's St. Louis operation include the F-15 and F-18 combat aircraft, the T-7 Red Hawk Advanced Pilot Training System, and the MQ-25 unmanned aircraft.

The site was originally part of the McDonnell Douglas company, which Boeing acquired in 1997.

"We're disappointed our employees have rejected a five-year offer, including 45% average wage growth," said Dan Gillian, a senior St. Louis site executive with Boeing.

He stressed that the company had adjusted its offer based on feedback to address workers' concerns.