Starbucks workers launch strike over Pride décor dispute

Seattle, Washington - More than 3,000 workers from some 150 Starbucks locations in the United States will go on strike, following claims that the company banned Pride Month décor at some of its cafés, Starbucks Workers United said on Friday.

Starbucks workers in Seattle go on strike after reports that many stores were removing Pride decorations. © Screenshot/Twitter/SBWorkersUnited

The union alleges the décor episodes add to a running list of retaliation against workers, including blocking workers' access to improved pay and benefits, firing union supporters, and shutting stores during labor campaigns.



The union said the strike would start at the company's flagship location in Seattle over the next week.

The company denies the allegations and claims that it has not issued such bans, and has accused the union of using misinformation as a tactic in part of ongoing contract negotiations.

Starbucks, which owns about 9,300 locations in the US, said that managers have been given the right to decorate stores as they wish for Pride and other heritage months, as long as those decorations adhere to safety guidelines.

The company further said it is not aware of any company-owned stores that have banned Pride decorations, pointing out that many stores have shared their Pride decorations on social media.