UAW President Shawn Fain praises some Trump tariffs amid "free trade disaster"

Detroit, Michigan - The head of the US auto workers union endorsed car tariffs Thursday as a way to address the "free trade disaster" while rejecting use of the levies for "political games."

UAW President Shawn Fain speaks to the crowd at a campaign rally for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris in Flint, Michigan, on October 4, 2024. © Geoff Robins / AFP

Praising President Trump for tackling the ills of free trade while slamming other major elements of the Republican's agenda, United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain described tariffs as a potentially vital tool to defend working class interests.

"We support some use of tariffs on auto manufacturing and other similar industries," Fain said in a webcast. "We don't support the use of tariffs for political games about immigration or fentanyl. We do not support reckless chaotic tariffs on all countries at crazy rates."

Fain dismissed claims by the US auto industry that tariffs would damage US carmakers and lead to higher prices, likening the statements to those during 2023 UAW strike negotiations that ultimately resulted in hefty wage hikes for workers at General Motors, Ford, and Jeep-maker Stellantis.

"Turns out the companies lied," Fain said. "They could afford to do the right thing then and they can afford to do the right thing now."

The comments were Fain's most expansive to the national membership since Trump returned to office in January.