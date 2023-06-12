Los Angeles, California - A family found a stock of pennies while cleaning out their father's home, and these coins may be collectors' items and worth thousands, if not millions!

A stock pile of pennies found in a crawl space may be worth millions! © Collage: 123RF/andreahast & 123RF/Anna Pecherskaia

After her father's death, Elizabeth Reyes, and her husband, John, were cleaning out his house in Los Angeles when they discovered a massive pile of coins in a crawl space.

As Independent reports, the couple found bags, crates, and boxes filled with pennies, some of which were still sealed, meaning they probably came directly from a bank.

According to the family, their father, a German immigrant, may have started collecting coins when the US started making pennies out of zinc instead of copper during WWII. John says his father-in-law was hoping to make a profit out of the value of the metal.

Elizabeth and John started looking at the pennies and quickly realized they were way out of their depth. First, they tried to store coins at the bank, but there were so many the bank refused, saying they didn't have enough space in their vaults.