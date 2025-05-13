Trump family bitcoin operation set to go public amid conflict-of-interest concerns

New York, New York - A bitcoin mining start-up backed by President Donald Trump 's two eldest sons announced plans on Monday to go public on the New York Stock exchange via a merger.

American Bitcoin made a deal to be acquired by publicly traded Gryphon Digital Mining Inc. in a stock-for-stock merger transaction.

The combined company will operate as American Bitcoin, trading under the symbol "ABTC" and led by American Bitcoin's management team, according to a release.

"Our vision for American Bitcoin is to create the most investable bitcoin accumulation platform in the market," said co-founder and chief strategy officer Eric Trump, son of the president.

Florida-based Hut 8 Corp. launched American Bitcoin earlier this year in partnership with Eric Trump.

The stated goal of the business was to build the world's largest "pure play" bitcoin mining operation along with a strategic reserve for cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin mining involves using computing power to solve complex mathematical problems.

"Taking American Bitcoin public is a critical step toward scaling the business at the pace and magnitude we envision," Hut 8 chief executive Asher Genoot said in the release.

The merger could be completed by October, according to the company.