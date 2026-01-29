Minneapolis studio offers anti-ICE tattoos in pushback against immigration crackdown

Minneapolis, Minnesota - A tattoo studio in Minneapolis has reacted to mounting anger over the ongoing Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in the city by offering a range of anti-ICE inkings.

A Minneapolis-based tattoo studio is offering anti-ICE inkings for those who want to protest President Donald Trump's migrant crackdown. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@prettyinink_tattoo

In the wake of the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti at the hands of immigration agents, Tokki Tokki Tattoos in downtown Minneapolis has been supporting anti-ICE protesters in every way that they can.

The studio has been busy assembling protest supply kits, painting signs for protesters, and even selling "f**k ICE" bandanas.

Most significantly, Tokki Tokki Tattoos has started offering "chinga la migra" tattoos, written in black lowercase letters.

The phrase roughly translates to "f**k immigration" and is widely used as a slogan against border enforcement agents such as those from ICE and Customs and Border Protection.

They have been offering various versions of the tattoo, alongside a variety of designs protesting ICE's occupation of Minnesota, all at heavily discounted prices.

"I came into work after the murder of Renee Good, and my coworker and I were just so devastated and angry," Tokki Tokki tattoo artist Rebecca Smith told Dazed Magazine.

"My coworker just pointed at her arm and said 'chinga la migra,' implying she wanted it tattooed on her," she said. "I didn't even hesitate to tattoo it on her. After I posted the photo to Instagram, I just started to get so many requests."

"I think the fact that they are permanent just shows a real devotion to the people," said Smith, who has since tattooed dozens of people.