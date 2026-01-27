Abandoned dog finally finds a friend – what happens next breaks so many hearts

Irvine, California - For weeks, a small dog sat lonely and abandoned on the side of the road, waiting for his owners to finally come back for him... but they never did.

The dog wandered the streets alone for a month. © Screenshot/Instagram/@logans_legacy29

It had been a month since they had cruelly dumped him outside, leaving him there to fend for himself.

The four-legged friend had been wandering around the neighborhood ever since, making friends with another dog who lived nearby.

Unfortunately, this was only a small ray of hope for the stray.

As animal rights activist Suzette Hall reported on Instagram, the owner of his new pal was not at all happy about the uninvited guest on his property.

And so he shooed the little pup away, over and over again.

Fortunately, some neighbors noticed the dog and provided him with food and some water. However, as he was so frightened, he didn't really let anyone get close to him.

"Poor baby. Thank God he had that little friend, though," Hall wrote in reference to the dog friend that he continued to visit secretly despite the unfriendly owner.

"[It was] the only thing keeping him from being completely alone," Hall wrote.