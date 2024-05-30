Blinken hints US may accept Ukraine using Western arms in Russia

Chisinau, Moldova - Secretary of State Antony Blinken indicated on Wednesday that the US could tolerate Ukraine using Western weapons against military targets in Russia.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington may tolerate Ukraine using US-supplied weapons in Russia. © Vadim Ghirda/Pool via REUTERS

During a press conference in Moldova, Blinken said that the US government had neither enabled nor encouraged attacks with US weapons on targets outside Ukraine, but Ukrainians needed to make their own decision on how they can effectively defend themselves.



Blinken emphasized that a key aspect of US support for Ukraine has been the ability to adjust to changing conditions and battlefields, as well as to Russia's actions.

"In every step along the way we have adapted and adjusted as necessary and that is exactly what we do going forward," said Blinken.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine more than two years ago, the US has provided military aid to Ukraine, urging them to not use American-made weapons to fire into Russian territory to avoid escalating the conflict.

The US government has not officially changed its position. According to US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby, the US had already adapted its support to the needs of Ukraine.