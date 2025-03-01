European leaders rally to Zelensky's side after Trump debacle

London, UK - Ukraine 's European allies, set to gather in London on Sunday, rallied behind President Volodymyr Zelensky after his stunning treatment at the hands of Donald Trump the day before.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky received support from European allies on Saturday after a disastrous visit to the White House, © YVES HERMAN / POOL / AFP

Shocked by Friday's scenes in the Oval Office, which saw Zelensky depart the White House without signing an expected mineral deal after being berated by Trump and Vice President JD Vance, European leaders rushed to his defense.

"You are not alone," said Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, fresh off his own visit to the White House, said he had spoken to both Trump and Zelensky, and vowed "unwavering support" for Kyiv, but did not explicitly call out the Ukrainian leader's treatment.

Zelensky wrote "Thank you for your support" in individual replies on social media platform X to around 30 messages from European leaders.

On Sunday, representatives from more than a dozen European countries will convene in the British capital to focus on shoring up support for "securing a just and enduring peace" in Ukraine, according to Downing Street.

The gathering will also address the need for Europe to increase defence cooperation amid fears over whether the US will continue to support NATO.

French President Emmanuel Macron has said he is ready to "open the discussion" on a possible future European nuclear deterrent, following a request from Germany's next leader, Friedrich Merz.

Merz has stressed the need for the continent to move quickly to "achieve independence" from the US on defense matters.

Turkey, also invited, will be represented by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who spoke by phone on Saturday with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, about the Ukraine war, a Turkish foreign ministry source said.