Dog covered in motor oil runs from rescuers until major breakthrough: "She knew I was there to help her"

Irvine, California - Animal rights activist Suzette Hall recently shared a very special doggy rescue operation with her followers, and this time the poor pup was doused in a toxic substance.

The little dog was completely terrified. © Screenshot/Instagram/@logans_legacy29

"It’s been such a crazy, exhausting day, but this little girl absolutely deserves to have her story told," Hall begins in a Facebook post about the rescue mission.

According to the report, the little Chihuahua had been wandering around the neighborhood for several days – and was covered in motor oil.

"Five days of fear, confusion, and survival," Hall described her condition.

Nobody knows exactly what happened to the dog, but she was likely simply abandoned by the roadside by her old owners.

Fortunately, she soon found a place where she could feel at least a little bit safe: in a corner behind a house, where she hid under cars and bulky garbage.

"One kind person would quietly leave her food and water, but she was far too scared to let anyone get close beyond that," Hall explained.

So it's no wonder that Hall set off as soon as she heard about the Chihuahua's fate.