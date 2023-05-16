Kyiv attacked by Russian hypersonic missiles that damage zoo

Palm Beach, Florida - Six Russian Kinzhal hypersonic missiles were among 18 projectiles launched at Ukraine overnight, the commander-in-chief of Ukraine's armed forces, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said on Tuesday.

Russia launched 18 missiles at Ukraine's capital city, Kyiv, overnight on Tuesday. © REUTERS

All 18 missiles and six Iranian-made kamikaze drones were taken out by the Ukrainian air defences, he said.



Zaluzhnyi said the missiles were launched from MiG-31K fighter planes and Russian warships in the Black Sea.

The nighttime attack was centered on Kyiv and rattled parts of the city.

Rocket debris fell in many places in the capital, including the city's zoo, while cars were hit and an unoccupied building caught fire.

According to the authorities, there were no casualties.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said none of the animals in the zoo were harmed and that they were now receiving "anti-stress" measures.

He added that the zoo was opening as usual for visitors. "So come to calm down and support the residents of Kyiv Zoo!" he said.

At the beginning of May, Ukraine reported for the first time that it had taken a Kinzhal missile out of the sky using the US Patriot air defense system.