Russia fires massive barrage of drones and missiles at Ukraine in latest deadly attack

Kyiv, Ukraine - Russia fired more than 620 drones and long-range missiles overnight, killing at least six people in the latest wave of strikes, Ukraine said Saturday, adding that it was close to an agreement to receive more Patriot air-defense systems.

"The Russians continue to use their specific tactics of terror against our country, striking concentrated blows at one city or another, at one region or another," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address.

Moscow has stepped up aerial strikes over recent months as US-led ceasefire talks have stalled.

"Twenty-six cruise missiles and 597 attack drones were launched, of which more than half were 'Shaheds'," Zelensky said, referring to Iranian-made drones.

The Ukrainian air force said it had downed 319 Shahed drones and 25 missiles, adding that one missile and about 20 drones had hit "five locations".

Zelensky said the strikes had killed at least two people and wounded 20 in the southwestern Chernivtsi region, far from the front lines of the east and south.

Twelve people were wounded in Lviv, also in the west, while in the east, two people died in Dnipropetrovsk and three were wounded in Kharkiv, local officials said.

Russia also "dropped two guided aerial bombs on the homes of civilians" in the northeastern Sumy region, killing two, the local prosecutors' office said.