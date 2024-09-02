Putin says Kursk incursion will not stop Russian advance in east Ukraine

Kyzyl, Russia - President Vladimir Putin said Monday Kyiv's incursion into Russia's Kursk region will not stop Moscow's advance in east Ukraine and vowed to deal with Ukrainian "bandits" there.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with students as he visits a school to mark Knowledge Day in Kyzyl in the Republic of Tuva, Russia. © Sputnik/Sofia Sandurskaya/Pool via REUTERS

Ukraine's surprise August 6 incursion into Russia has displaced around 130,000 people and seen Kyiv hold on to parts of the border Kursk region.



Moscow has since continued to press into east Ukraine, resisting pulling troops from occupied Ukraine towards Kursk.

"Their calculation was to stop our offensive actions in key parts of the Donbas. The result is known... They did not achieve stopping our advance in the Donbas," Putin told school children in Siberia.

"The result is clear. Yes, people are going through difficult experiences, especially in the Kursk region. But the main aim that the enemy had – to stop our offensive in Donbas – it did not achieve," Putin said.

He added Moscow is seeing advances at a "rate that we did not have for a long time."