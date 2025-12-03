Russia open to future Ukraine talks with US after Putin meeting ends with no breakthrough

Moscow, Russia - Russia is ready to meet with the US as many times as will be necessary to reach a solution for the Ukraine war , the Kremlin said Wednesday after negotiations between Vladimir Putin and US officials ended with no breakthrough.

US envoy Steve Witkoff (l.) and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner (c.) met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday for talks on ending the Ukraine war. © Collage: Sputnik/Kristina Kormilitsyna/Pool via REUTERS & Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool via REUTERS

Putin held hours of late-night talks with Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner Tuesday, but neither side announced headway on a peace settlement to end almost four years of war in Ukraine.



"We are grateful for the efforts of (US President Donald) Trump's administration and we are still ready to meet as many times as is needed to reach a peace settlement," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

Witkoff and Kushner went to Moscow with an updated version of a US plan to end the conflict, after talks between Washington and Kyiv.

Peskov said that the Russian side had voiced what was "unacceptable" to them.

"This is a normal process," Peskov said, adding: "It was the first time there was a direct exchange of opinions."

He said Moscow was expecting the US to also be tight-lipped on the process for progress to be made.

Ahead of meeting the US officials, Putin made a hawkish statement on Europe, accusing it of working to sabotage any peace agreement.

European leaders have worried about being sidelined in the process to end Europe's worst conflict since World War II.