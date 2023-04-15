Ukraine mourns victims of Russian missile strike on residential building

Sloviansk, Ukraine - At least 11 people were killed after a Russian missile struck a residential area in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk, the Ukrainian authorities said on Saturday.

Ukrainian media, referring to rescue services, reported the higher casualty total, up from nine reported earlier on Saturday.



Sloviansk Mayor Vadym Lyakh said that the body of a woman had been retrieved from a high-rise building that was seriously damaged in the attack.

Residents are still missing under the rubble. A 2-year-old child is said to be among the fatalities.

At least 20 people have been injured from the Friday afternoon attack, the mayor said.

The spokesman for the Russian Defence Ministry, Igor Konashenkov, said the Sloviansk building hit was a fuel depot of the Ukrainian army.

Footage of the attack on Facebook shows a block of flats.

Fighting remains intense in the heavily contested Donetsk region. Images of the attack shared online show a multistory building with a large hole in the upper floors.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky offered his condolences to the relatives of those killed.

There has not been "a single hour without Russian killings and terror" this week, Zelensky said in a video address on Friday evening.